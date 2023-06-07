A pathway to profitability is vital for funding massive planned expansion in the offshore wind sector, a leading banker warned.

With challenges piling up for the sector including supply chain bottlenecks and inflation, offshore wind is increasingly facing questions over how it will finance growth from about 30GW now to 120GW in 2030 and 300GW by 2050, based on Rystad Energy estimates.

Norway’s largest bank believes the money will come to support the growth of the industry – providing the numbers stack up.