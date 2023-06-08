A flawed tender design with “too many risks for developers” was behind the “disappointing” first foray into offshore wind by Lithuania that saw just two bidders take part, Edgaras Maladauskas, deputy director of the Lithuanian Wind Energy Association (LWEA), told Recharge.

For starters, interested bidders had insufficient time to prepare a bid, Maladauskas said as the sector in the Baltic nation assessed the reasons for the low uptake in what is seen as one one of offshore wind's most promising new regional markets.