Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has not retreated from its plans to go big in offshore wind, but intends to steer clear on any bidding wars when the competition gets as hot as was seen in Germany recently.

Equinor was one of several oil companies looking to muscle out established offshore wind developers and utilities when Germany staged a major offshore wind sale, but came back empty handed when fellow fossil fuel giants BP and TotalEnergies committed to pay a total €12.6bn