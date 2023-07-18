Citing cost concerns, the US state of Rhode Island’s main energy utility has decided not to advance the single project proposal submitted into a second solicitation for offshore wind capacity.

The joint venture (JV) of Orsted and New England utility Eversource was the only respondent to the state’s request for proposals (RfP) for between 600MW and 1GW of offshore wind capacity which closed in March with its 880MW Revolution Wind 2 project.

The JV is already contracted to send 400MW of its 704MW Revolution Wind 1 project to the Ocean State, with the remainder heading to neighbouring Connecticut.