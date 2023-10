The UK government is in danger of missing a golden opportunity unless it moves decisively to change the contract-for-difference (CfD) mechanism in time for its next auction round for offshore wind power, Scotland’s energy minister warned today.

The CfD mechanism served the UK well in the rapid commercialisation of offshore wind technology, culminating in prices of less than £40/MWh (at 2012 prices) in the penultimate AR4 round.