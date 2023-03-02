A stand-off over a giant Norwegian wind farm complex and reindeer herders was described as “a bit unreal” by one of its co-owners, who warned of major impacts on electricity supply including higher power prices if turbines are torn down as demanded by Greta Thunberg and other activists.

The warning came as Norway's energy minister Terje Aasland on Thursday apologised to herders affected by the turbines for a "human rights violation".

Global climate icon Thunberg was this week detained by police amid furious protests at Norway’s oil and energy ministry, with campaigners calling for around half the capacity of the 1GW Fosen Vind to be dismantled following a 2021 court ruling that it infringed the rights of indigenous Sami herders.