US climate law tax credits will help spur about 102GW of new onshore wind generation capacity through 2030 – but achieving even this relatively modest growth will require the sector to overcome multiple challenges, according to leading market analysts.

On average, BloombergNEF, S&P, and Wood Mackenzie forecast 12.7GW annual installations over the next eight years. This year will be the weakest with about 8GW versus 8.5GW in 2022, then trending upward to about 9GW in 2024, 11GW in 2025, and eventually to around 15GW in 2030.