Three quarters of Dutch power will come from wind by 2031, the chief of the Netherlands Wind Energy Association predicted, shortly after the government opened bidding for each of the Ijmujiden Ver offshore wind sites, known respectively as Alpha 2GW and Beta 2GW.

Interested parties can hand in bids between up to March 28 for the twin far offshore zones in the North Sea, in what is the country’s largest tender for wind at sea so far.