The wind sector is more upbeat about Lithuania’s second 700MW offshore wind tender after the government abstained from using a negative bidding component again.

A first tender also for 700MW had been won provisionally by the Engie-EDPR tie up Ocean Winds with their Lithuanian partner Ignitis Group after the consortium had pledged to pay a €20m ($22m) ‘development fee’ for a site at some 30–36km from Lithuania’s coast.

But the group had only one rival in the tender as most international offshore developers had shunned entering a small virgin market for wind at sea in a tender with a negative bidding component and no previous site pre-development or wind measurement.