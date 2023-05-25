Global renewables giant Enel has halted work indefinitely on a wind farm in Colombia after years of protests by indigenous people and said it may try to sell the project.

Continual blockades organised by the Wayuu people and their supporters have since 2021 stymied Enel Colombia’s efforts to build the 205MW Windpeshi wind farm in La Guajira.

Hopes rose just weeks ago of an agreement that would allow the project to continue, but Enel Green Power Colombia and Central America manager Eugenio Calderón said on Wednesday that work has stopped.