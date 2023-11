Canadian energy giant Enbridge will invest $149m to become a 50% joint venture partner with EDF Renewables in the initial 150MW (AC) phase of the Fox Squirrel solar project in the US state of Ohio that is due online by yearend.

In 2024, Enbridge will decide whether to participate in two further phases totaling 427MW that will bring full capacity to 577MW, making it the largest solar facility in Ohio and among the largest in the US Midwest.