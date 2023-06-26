The global offshore wind sector will have to pursue its ambitious short-term growth targets while coping with a shortfall of about 19 installation vessels for foundations or turbines, according to new research by energy consultancy group Wood Mackenzie.

Supply chain constraints are a growing concern for offshore wind developers and it is the shortage of high-capacity vessels for installing foundations and turbines that is emerging as the most critical threat to their expansion plans.

“This issue is worrying offshore wind developers and it is increasingly occupying the minds of contractors and banks as the implications of this shortfall become clear,” said Finlay Clark, senior research analyst for offshore wind at Wood Mackenzie.