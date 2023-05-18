The 16-year wait is over for Pattern Energy’s $3bn SunZia merchant wind transmission project.

The US government on Thursday issued a final federal permit for the planned 550-mile (885 -km), 525kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line that will initially deliver up to 3GW of energy from central New Mexico to Arizona for grid connections to adjacent states including California starting in 2026.

Pattern, whose development partner is the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA), must now complete “process steps” to enable construction on federal land, Pattern spokesman Matt Dallas told Recharge.