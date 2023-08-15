The upcoming offshore wind lease auction in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) looks set to fall short of even the California round last December, with leading analysts concurring that marked disinterest from Texas as well as lack of a regulatory framework in Louisiana will likely lead to lower prices.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development in federal waters, on 29 August will offer three leases in two wind energy areas (WEAs) in the Gulf: Lake Charles spanning 102,480 acres (414.7