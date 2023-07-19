The main electric grid in Texas will at least double curtailments of solar and wind by 2035 unless there is expansion of transmission and storage capacity to handle growing renewable share of total generation, according to a new US Energy Information Administration (EIA) study.

Ercot, which manages 90% of the state’s electric load, is the country’s number one wind power market and number two for solar and battery storage. Texas is experiencing strong economic and population growth as well as with energy consumption.