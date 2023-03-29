Floating wind platform pioneer Principle Power and Norway-based Aker Solutions said they will lay the ground for US industrialisation of WindFloat technology after scooping a government award designed to foster growth of the sector's supply chain.

The partners were named among winners of a first Floating Offshore Wind Readiness (FLOWIN) Prize from the US Department of Energy’s Wind Energy Technologies Office.

Principle Power and energy contracting specialist Aker Solutions – the latter a shareholder in the former – will now advance their FloatHOME Project using the fourth-generation WindFloat design to “evaluate and compare deployment options, considering the development of advanced, purpose-built fabrication facilities and infrastructure”.