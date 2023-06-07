UAE green energy developer Masdar and partners cemented plans for a 10GW onshore wind farm in Egypt that would be Africa’s largest and one of the biggest planned in the world.

Masdar, Infinity Power and Hassam Allam Utilities signed a land agreement for the $10bn project, witnessed by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and CEOs from all three companies. plus Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Masdar's chairman and the president-designate of the COP28 climate summit.

Plans for the mega-project, first unveiled at the COP27 Summit last year, will enable Egypt to hit its 42% share target for renewable power by 2030 and save the nation $5bn in gas costs a year, claimed the partners.