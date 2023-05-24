Louisiana has received as many as three bids for offshore wind projects in state waters that could drive sector development “several years before they can be successful in federal waters,” governor Jon Bel Edwards told an industry conference in New Orleans.

“We’re seeing tremendous interest,” he said, noting that two firms are already in negotiations with the Louisiana Mineral and Energy Board for leases, while a third has likewise piled in.

Industry sources say the developers include Norwegian firm Kontiki, operating as Pelican Wind, and Mitsubishi-owned Diamond Offshore Wind (DOW).