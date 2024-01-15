Taiwan’s ambitious renewable energy ramp looks set to remain on track following the win in last Sunday’s presidential election of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te.

Lai is vice president under President Tsai Ing-wen, who in 2016 launched the island's ambitious energy transition to eliminate nuclear power and reduce coal-fired generation while dramatically expanding renewables by 2025.

The victory of the DPP “means most of the policy will keep unchanged,” said Ching Wen Huang, director of renewable energy and sustainability for consultancy Niras.