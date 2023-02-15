Global floating wind pioneer Hexicon will advance a 1.3GW project off Taiwan after teaming up with EPC specialist IX Wind.

Hexicon – which is developing projects as well as its distinctive TwinWind twin-turbine platform – formed a joint venture with IX Wind, with plans to get the project in the water as soon as 2028. The partnership will provide “project management, consultancy and engineering services”.

Taiwan has so far focused on fixed-bottom projects in its offshore wind build-out that has set the pace in Asia outside China, but the island is seen as a key potential floating market too, and has unveiled plans for initial small-scale auctions devoted to the sector.