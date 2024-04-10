Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced that six global and domestic developers had submitted up to eight projects into its round 3.2 before the deadline closed today (Wednesday), potentially resuming momentum in the sector following its moribund tender last year that saw none of the awarded projects go forward.

Although the ministry declined to confirm which developers pitched projects, local media is reporting Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Corio, EnerVest, Orsted, Shinfox, and Swancor Renewable Energy as the bidders.