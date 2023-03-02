Germany’s latest onshore wind tender was yet again undersubscribed as investors remained hesitant amid a permitting bottleneck carried over from last year and supply chain difficulties that could prompt penalties for a delayed completion of projects.

The shortfall is the latest in a string of such disappointments for the German government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which has made massive onshore expansion central to its ambitious climate and energy independence objectives.

Developers only handed in 126 bids with a combined capacity of 1.5GW