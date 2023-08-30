Switzerland-headquartered logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has secured a contract from Chinese OEM Envision Energy to transport 190 offshore wind turbine generators and 67 tower sets to Saudi Arabia’s budding special economic zone, called Neom.

Stating that the Neom project will require the specialised transport of 1.4m tons of wind turbine generators, Kuehne+Nagel said it is now creating a team of over 100 project logistics professionals, vessel chartering experts, transport engineers, drivers and riggers for a project that is expected to reach its conclusion in 2025.

A dedicated office has been established in the city of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, to coordinate teams at Neom’s port and the wind farm site, the company stated.

Neom is a special economic zone in the northwest of Saudi Arabia and includes a futuristic concept known as “The Line”, described as “a carbon-neutral linear smart city currently under construction on the Red Sea.

When completed, Neom’s wind farm is expected to generate 1.67GW of renewable energy to power the plant of the Neom Green Hydrogen Company, which has been billed as the world's largest facility for producing hydrogen on a large scale.

In June, Chinese OEMEnvision Energy was picked to supply almost 1.7GW of its 6.5MW wind turbines for the project.

Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International said: “We see great potential in providing solutions for renewable energy customers and the Neom project is a testament to our logistics expertise in this high-growth field that supports the global energy transition.”