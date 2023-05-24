India’s Suzlon booked the largest order yet for its new 3MW wind turbine, continuing a run of success for the formerly stricken manufacturer that sent its share price up sharply in recent weeks.

Suzlon will deliver 100 of the 3MW machines to Torrent Power, it said on Wednesday, adding to a spate of orders for the new machine announced since the end of April that now totals more than 800MW.

That level of orders was hard to imagine for Suzlon just a few years as the group – once among the world’s biggest wind OEMs and still with an installed global base of almost 20GW – struggled under a debt burden that in 2020 forced it into a second financial restructuring and severely hampered its ability to operate.

Suzlon’s shares have spiked upwards as the orders were announced and on Wednesday were running around 25% higher than a month ago at 10 rupees.

Suzlon’s 3MW S144 and its 144-metre rotor is a hugely important product for Suzlon, designed to allow it to compete with 3MW-plus machines produced by foreign rivals such as Siemens Gamesa and Vestas.

JP Chalasani – who in April returned for his second stint as Suzlon’s CEO – said “electricity generated from this project will be used to power utilities in several states increasing the reach of renewable energy in the country”.

Tapping into India’s huge renewable energy targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was widely seen as offering a chance for a road back for Suzlon, whose founder and chairman Tulsi Tanti was praised by the Indian leader after his death late last year.

India wants to see 8GW of annual wind tenders a year to spur growth after a reform of its system away from reverse auctions.

Ratings agency CRISIL said in March that policy tailwinds could send the Indian wind industry to 6-8GW growth from the 2026 financial year, far above the roughly 1.6GW seen over the last five.