Pattern Energy has begun construction on its SunZia transmission project that will carry an initial 3GW of clean power to US southwestern markets from the nation’s largest wind project with the same name in the state of New Mexico.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), a federal agency that administers one-eighth of the country’s landmass, last month issued a Notice to Proceed that enabled groundbreaking to occur on Friday in sparsely populated Corona, near where the 550-mile (885 km) will start on its westward path to south-central Arizona.