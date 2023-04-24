Orsted and New England utility partner Eversource, the developers behind New York’s 924MW Sunrise Wind offshore array, have committed to Long Island-based Haugland Group for the $200m construction contract for its onshore transmission system.

The project's construction and operations plan (COP) calls for building an 18-mile (29km) underground passageway and installing two 320kV transmission cables.

The cables will carry the array’s power from its Fire Island landfall to an existing substation in Holbrook, Long Island.