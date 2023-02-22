Amanda Lefton, former head of the US’ primary regulator of offshore wind, has joined the Washington DC law firm Foley Hoag as senior policy director for its energy & climate team.

“As the nation transitions to a clean energy future, helping businesses tackle the complexities of the renewable energy and climate solutions sectors will be critical,” the law firm said.

“Lefton’s addition will strengthen the firm’s existing capabilities with respect to strategic, regulatory, financial and policy matters in the clean technology and renewable energy industries.”