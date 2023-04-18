Global steel giant ArcelorMittal will build one of Brazil’s largest single wind farms to meet a more than a third of its power needs in the South American nation.

ArcelorMittal Brazil said it will form a joint venture with Brazilian renewables developer Casa dos Ventos for the $800m, 554MW Babilonia project in the wind-rich state of Bahia.

The site was chosen for potential capacity factors above 50% and convenient access to the national grid, said ArcelorMittal, which will hold a 55% stake in the JV with the remainder owned by Casa dos Ventos.