Statkraft is gearing up to take part in Ireland’s next 900MW offshore wind tendering round, which will be held under a new 'plan-led' system, the Norwegian green power giant’s UK and Ireland chief Kevin O’Donovan told Recharge.

The company last year was successful with a bid for the first 500MW phase of its North Irish Sea Array (NISA) project off Dublin in Ireland’s first-ever auction for wind at sea, together with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).