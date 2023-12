Floating wind innovator T-Omega Wind (TOW) launched its first large-scale prototype in waters off New Bedford, Massachusetts on its drive to offer the sector lighter and cheaper technology.

The Boston-based startup's 1/16 demonstrator deployed this week near the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal (NBMCT) is the latest iteration of its four-legged floating system following successful wave tank tests last year at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland.