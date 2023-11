SSE reduced capital expenditure by 40% over the last two quarters amid what analysts described as a turbulent UK market, but the power group added £2.5bn ($3.1bn) to its five-year investment plan as regulators offered clarity on improvement plans for grid infrastructure.

In six-month results posted today (Wednesday), SSE said capex shrank to £1.054bn, down sharply from £1.743bn spent in the same period of 2022.