UK developer SSE Renewables said an offshore wind foundation installed at 58.6 metres for its Seagreen project off Scotland is the world’s deepest so far.

The 2,000-tonne jacket foundation was number 112 of 114 to be installed at the £3bn ($3.7bn) Seagreen, being jointly advanced by SSE and French oil & gas supermajor TotalEnergies.

The ultra-deep installation by the Saipem 7000 vessel beat the previous record set at the project in 2022 of 57.4 metres, the developer said.

SSE, which is leading construction of the project, expects the final foundation to be installed later this week.