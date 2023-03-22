Startup Spearmint Energy has acquired a three-project, 900MW/2GWh portfolio of battery storage projects under development in Texas, the number two US clean energy storage state.

Launched last May, the Miami-based green energy project developer and merchant trading company did not disclose transaction terms or name the seller of the assets.

Spearmint said with the acquisition, in addition to a 150MW/300MWh project called Revolution under construction in West Texas, it is now among the largest battery energy storage developers in the state.