Spanish start-up BlueFloat Energy has launched plans to develop the latest in a rapidly expanding portfolio of offshore wind projects in Australia waters, the 1.7GW Eastern Rise off the province of New South Wales (NSW).

Kick-off of the giant floating development, located 25-42km off the Hunter-Central Coast region in water depths of 135-220 metres, comes following the announcement by the country’s minister for climate change and energy, Chris Bowen, of the opening of more maritime acreage to construction of wind arrays in the Austalian Pacific.