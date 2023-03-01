The Spansh government has given the green-light to a maritime spatial plan that for the first time identifies so-called zones of high offshore wind potential off the European country’s 10,000km coast.

The acreage approved by Madrid have been drawn up after considering “all users of maritime space” including the military and fisheries and excludes habitats with populations of sensitive and vulnerable species such as marine mammals, Spain’s ecological transition minister said.

The goal of the planning is to sort out “present activities and those that may develop” at sea, Terese Ribera was quoted as saying in the El Pais newspaper.