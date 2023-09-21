Southern Power has acquired the 200MW Millers Branch solar facility with potential expansion to 500MW from EDF Renewables in Texas, where utility-scale PV is playing a critical role in helping the top US energy state’s struggling main electric grid meet demand.

Terms were not made public. The project, whose first phase is due to enter commercial operation in the fourth quarter 2025, has a 20-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

VPPAs allow corporate renewable buyers to commit to green energy without taking physical delivery of the electricity and are based on variable-priced cash flow and renewable energy certificates or credits (RECs).