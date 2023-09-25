South Korean contractor SK Ecoplant has become preferred vendor for the transportation and installation of jacket foundations at the 523MW Anma offshore wind farm.

The preferred supplier agreement (PSA) covers the transportation and installation of 38 jacket foundations to the project’s offshore construction site near Anma Island, some 40km off the South Korean province of Jeollanam.

In a statement about the PSA, SK Ecoplant said Anma stands to become South Korea’s first offshore wind project in excess of 500MW and is expected to provide power to more than 1.4