South Korea is “leading the offshore wind pack in the Asia-Pacific region” behind only China, but several areas off its coast are becoming too crowded for their own good, analyst firm Aegir Insights said in a new report.

The East Asian country has a target to install 14.3GW in its waters by 2030, compared to only 0.1GW now.

Favourable site conditions have attracted interest from a wide range of international developers, boosting the pipeline of projects with a much-coveted electricity business license (EBL) to 27.6GW,