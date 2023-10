Led by grid-scale solar and natural gas, the US installed 22.15GW of energy generation capacity this year through August, up from 19.83GW a year ago, despite a steep downturn for onshore wind, according to new data from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Solar edged out natural gas for new capacity through the first eight months of 2022, 8.98GW versus 8.94GW,