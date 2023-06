US solar and wind provided 52% of US utility power generation build and expansions through April, down from 93% a year earlier, as both sectors grappled with macroeconomic, policy, and regulatory challenges, according to new data from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Natural gas led all resources with 4.46GW of new capacity as lower prices made it more competitive in most power markets, more than eight times 551MW in the initial four months of 2022.

New