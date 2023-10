Taiwan’s Energy Administration (EA) has floated revised offshore wind regulations that would raise project size and do away with domestic content requirements for scarce vessels, both key concessions to industry demands following a lackluster phase 1 of its 9GW third round solicitation.

Last year's so-called round 3.1 was the scene of dramatic confrontation between developers and the government over rules that were said to be overly restrictive and put project investors at too much risk.