Skyborn Renewables and its partners in the Yunneng Wind Power consortium have secured an extended financing agreement to complete the construction of the 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project in Taiwan.

Skyborn, an offshore wind developer with roots in Germany and owned by US private equity giant Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), partners on Yunlin with French oil major TotalEnergies, Thai utility Electricity Generating Public Company Ltd. (EGCO) and Japanese trading house Sojitz.

“This is a major milestone for the Yunlin project and the offshore wind industry in Taiwan,” stated Skyborn CEO Thomas Karst, who described the 2023 installation campaign as “well on track” and preparations for the 2024 installation campaign as “almost completed”.