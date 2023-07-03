Offshore wind developer Skyborn Renewables has entered into a reservation agreement with Finnish state-owned seabed manager Metsahallitus, granting five years of exclusive rights to develop the 2GW Pooki offshore wind project in the Bay of Bothnia.

Development works are scheduled to start as early as next month, according to Skyborn

“It is a significant milestone for Skyborn and reinforces our confidence in the potential of offshore wind in Finland,” Skyborn CEO Thomas Karst said.

“Working alongside Metsahallitus, we are excited with this opportunity to participate in Finland's transition towards a renewable future.”