Developer Skyborn Renewables wants to build one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Bothnia, in another signal of the massive momentum gathering behind Nordic wind at sea.

Skyborn has submitted a permit application for the 3.9GW Eystrasalt Offshore project, which would deploy some 256 turbines on fixed foundations off the city of Hudiksvall.

The scale of the project means it could produce an estimated 15TWh annually, more than 10% of Sweden’s current electricity needs if it comes online as planned in the early 2030s.