US national clean energy groups have joined their fossil fuel counterparts and a broad coalition of business associations in calling on Congress to enact “meaningful, durable legislation” to modernise federal permitting processes before the end of the summer.

The letteris the highest profile call to action on permitting reform to date from a broad cross-section of private sector participants in the national economy.

“Today, the single biggest obstacle to building the infrastructure of the future is a broken permitting system,” the 96 national entities wrote in a letter to all members of Congress that was co-signed by numerous state-level business groups.