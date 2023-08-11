Maxeon Solar, the Singaporean spinoff of US-based SunPower Corporation, returns to its roots on the strength of landmark climate law incentives with a 3GW, $1bn proposed investment into New Mexico.

The company announced the proposed site near commercial centre Albuquerque for manufacturing of its latest-generation TOPCon PV-silicon cell technology and shingled-cell Performance Line solar modules to “meet rapidly growing demand for domestically produced solar panels”, the company said.

"Thanks to the support of the Biden administration, the US is now poised to re-shore and scale up a domestic solar supply chain,” said Bill Mulligan, Maxeon CEO.