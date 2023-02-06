The Danish Energy Agency has halted the country’s so-called ‘open door’ scheme that allowed large and mostly offshore wind projects to be built without a tender and subsidies, potentially putting at risk over 15GW of green electricity ready to be installed.

The government in Copenhagen said the agency had to suspend the processing of all pending offshore wind and other projects with renewable energy under the scheme after the Danish climate and energy ministry in a dialogue with the European Commission aid secretariat decided that it may be in breach of EU law.