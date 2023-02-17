European floating wind tie-up Iberblue – formed last year by Irish developer Simply Blue and Spanish outfits Proes Consultores and FF New Energy Ventures – has unveiled its second gigascale array in the Iberian waters , dubbed Botafogo, to be built off Portugual.

The 990MW wind plant envisioned by Iberblue, which was set up with the target of bringing online 2GW of floating projects in the waters off Spain and Portgual, will feature 55 giant 18MW turbines spaced over a 359km2 area in the Atlantic some 30-50km off Figueira da Foz.

"Figueira da Foz is a region with great potential. Besides the high wind strengths and the existing port infrastructure, it’s located near to the centre of the country [half way between Porto and Lisbon] where there is significant demand for energy from both industrial and private consumers,” said Adrián de Andrés, vice president of IberBlue.

“The development of this project will create thousands of jobs, most of which will be allocated to the development and construction phase, and the rest to the operation and maintenance of the turbines during its years of operation.

“The implementation of this project requires close collaboration with different stakeholders. [We have] already engaged with ports and regional and local institutions, to ensure [the Botafogo] project is integrated in the best way possible into the region.”

Botafogo – named after 16th century Portuguese galleon that was one of the world’s most powerful warships in its day – will be built in 80-180 metres of water, with the turbines fitted to semisubmersible steel hulls moored in deepwater.

Iberblue told Recharge it was exploring “different alternatives for all the technical aspects” on Botafogo, so had not finalised thinking on its choice of turbine or platform. Project timelines, the company added, hinge on ‘site exclusivity’ being awarded by Lisbon, with expectations that the project could get under construction “within five years” of this date.

Though the choice of turbine-maker remains open, the set nameplate in the project scope would mean either China’s Mingyang Smart Energy and compatriot CSSC Haizhuang supplying the machines, as the only two OEMs with a model that size.

Figueira da Foz is one of the five zones cordoned off for offshore renewable energy development by the Portuguese government as part of its energy transition strategy.

Last month, the Portuguese economics and maritime ministry tabled proposed zones for offshore wind developmetn that together have a potential for more than 11GW of power. The publication is part of a public hearing ahead of the country’s first sector tender, which is slated to take place towards the end of this year.

IberBlue Wind launched plans for another floating wind project in the region last November, with its 990MW Nao Victoria, located in the Alboran Sea off Spain.

The developer said it was continuing to flesh out “a number of other [floaing wind] projects” in the Iberian peninsula, with details to be announced “shortly”.