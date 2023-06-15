Oregon governor Tina Kotek joined a growing chorus urging the federal government to slow down floating wind development in the deep waters off this Pacific Northwest state.

Kotek added her signature to a letter sent to Elizabeth Klein, head of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the lead regulator of energy development in federal waters, that called for a pause in floating wind activities to address concerns raised by stakeholders, including fisheries and Tribal councils.

US Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Representatives Val Hoyle and Suzanne Bonamici, all Democrats representing Oregon, were likewise signatories.