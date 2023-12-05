US project developers installed 4.13GW of utility-scale solar power capacity in the third quarter, the most for that period this decade, and a 107% jump from a year earlier, according to new data from S&P global Market Intelligence.

The analytics firm called the result “a sign of a resurgence of an industry battered by inflation and supply chain constraints.”

The strong performance was also welcome relief for President Joe Biden’s administration which has been on the defensive since this summer over a stream of negative news surrounding offshore wind project cancellations, consumer resistance to high-priced electric vehicles, and political gridlock in Congress that has undermined White House-backed bills to overhaul inefficient federal permitting processes for energy infrastructure.